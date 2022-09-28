2 arrested after truck hits apartment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after police say they ran from a truck after crashing into an apartment building.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the corner of Buena Vista and Vista Drive.

Police say the apartment is badly damaged, but those inside were not hurt.

Officers say two suspects bailed from the scene and police caught them near Fulton and Kratzville.

Truck hits apartment on Buena Vista (WFIE)

