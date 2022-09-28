Birthday Club
2 arrested after truck hits apartment

Truck hits apartment on Buena Vista
Truck hits apartment on Buena Vista(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after police say they ran from a truck after crashing into an apartment building.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the corner of Buena Vista and Vista Drive.

Police say the apartment is badly damaged, but those inside were not hurt.

Officers say two suspects bailed from the scene and police caught them near Fulton and Kratzville.

