2 arrested after truck hits apartment
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after police say they ran from a truck after crashing into an apartment building.
It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the corner of Buena Vista and Vista Drive.
Police say the apartment is badly damaged, but those inside were not hurt.
Officers say two suspects bailed from the scene and police caught them near Fulton and Kratzville.
