Water main break impacting some German Township Water customers

WFIE Vanderburgh Co.
WFIE Vanderburgh Co.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with German Township Water District are working on a water main break.

They say this is affecting customers in the area of St. Phillips Road and Copperline Road.

Those customers may experience a temporary drop in pressure or service interruption.

Officials say crews are working to repair the break.

At this time, there’s no word on a boil order.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

