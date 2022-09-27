Water main break impacting some German Township Water customers
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with German Township Water District are working on a water main break.
They say this is affecting customers in the area of St. Phillips Road and Copperline Road.
Those customers may experience a temporary drop in pressure or service interruption.
Officials say crews are working to repair the break.
At this time, there’s no word on a boil order.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
