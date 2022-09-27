USI men’s and women’s basketball start practice for first Division I season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s and women’s basketball officially began practice Monday for their first season in Division I.

Under Division I rules, USI will have 42 days to get 30 practices before the teams’ first regular season contests.

The men start with an Exhibition game against Midway University in Kentucky at Screaming Eagles Arena on Nov. 2 before their first regular season game at the University of Missouri on Nov. 7.

The women begin their season with a 6 p.m. home game against Oakland City University on Nov. 7.

