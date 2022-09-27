Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

USI men’s and women’s basketball start practice for first Division I season

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s and women’s basketball officially began practice Monday for their first season in Division I.

Under Division I rules, USI will have 42 days to get 30 practices before the teams’ first regular season contests.

The men start with an Exhibition game against Midway University in Kentucky at Screaming Eagles Arena on Nov. 2 before their first regular season game at the University of Missouri on Nov. 7.

The women begin their season with a 6 p.m. home game against Oakland City University on Nov. 7.

[Previous Story: USI men’s basketball releases 2022-23 non-conference schedule]

[Previous Story: USI women’s basketball releases non-conference schedule for 2022-23 season]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Vowels
Affidavit: Man facing charges after drinking half pint of whiskey and driving
USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing
EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Boonville graduate Devin Mockobee scores first touchdown in college career
Boonville football star Devin Mockobee lights up the gridiron for Purdue in third straight game
USI men’s and women’s basketball start practice for first Division I season
USI men’s and women’s basketball start practice for first Division I season
NCAA Women’s Soccer Highlights: Arkansas-Little Rock vs. USI
NCAA Women’s Soccer Highlights: Arkansas-Little Rock vs. USI
NCAA Women's Soccer Highlights: Murray St. vs. UE
NCAA Women’s Soccer Highlights: Murray St. vs. UE