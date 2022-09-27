Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Hurricane Ian is getting stronger as Florida prepares for its landfall. Overnight, the Associated Press reported it hit western Cuba as a category three storm.

A Henderson family is working to uncover what happened to their mother. Tiffany Phelps disappeared more than 16 years ago. She was 28 at the time and didn’t have a permanent residence.

NASA has successfully crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid millions of miles from earth.

We’re less than a week away from the Fall Festival. Community members and groups participating are excited to return to the Tri-State’s largest street festival.

