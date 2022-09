EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say part of Oak Hill Road is closed because of a crash.

They say a it was reported that a utility truck was knocked on its side around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers say it happened at Oak Hill and Bellaire, but the closure starts at Vogel.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

