Sunny and cool through Friday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Lows dipped into the middle 50s on Monday morning, but sunshine helped bump temps into the lower 70s on Monday afternoon.   The entire work week will be a bit cooler than normal and dry.  Sunny skies Tuesday through Friday with highs in the lower to mid 70s and lows in the low to mid 40s.   By the weekend, temps will tick up into the upper 70s with some scattered rain possible on Sunday and Monday.   Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall along the western Florida coast later this week.  Based on the current forecast path, the Tri-State should not see any rain or wind from this storm.

