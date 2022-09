EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville dispatchers say southbound Highway 41 at Petersburg Road is shut down because of a three-car accident.

We’re told one of them rolled over.

The call came in as an injury crash.

Northbound traffic is not affected.

We’ll bring you updates on the crash as they come in.

