OCU leaders break ground on new tennis center

By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - There will soon be a new place to play tennis at Oakland City University.

University leaders broke ground on Tuesday.

Officials say the tennis center will feature six courts, and the project will cost around $750,000.

The courts will be named after two donors, doctors Donald and Mary Ann Wilder, who were present for the ground breaking.

University President Ron Dempsey says the new courts will help them be more competitive.

”The complex will be NAIA compatible for competition,” Dempsey said. “So, that means that either the River State Conference or the NAIA could come here and host a tournament.”

Dempsey says tennis isn’t the only sport that will receive an upgrade. They plan to construct a new baseball and softball field in the near future.

