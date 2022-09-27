New grain elevator coming to Henderson County

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new grain elevator is in the works for western Kentucky farmers who are hauling their corn, wheat and soybeans to market.

A Denver based company, Greenfield Grain LLC, has plans to build the elevator at the Henderson County Riverport on Old Geneva Road.

CEO of Greenfield Grain LLC, Kyle Egbert, says the highlight of this new grain elevator will be speed and efficiency, being able to serve at least 500 trucks a day with a goal of getting the farmers in and out quickly.

Egbert says the new Henderson elevator will provide four grain silos with a storage capacity of 185,000 bushels in each.

There will be three truck pits each rated at 30,000 bushels an hour, according to officials.

Egbert says unlike most elevators that were built in the 1950s, this new one will have advanced technology and be safer for the environment.

“We want to have a facility that incorporates like closed conveyer belts, the latest dust systems, your latest technology that can monitor where your bins are, what your temps are, what you have in each one, how you’re blending, how you’re moving,” said Egbert. “So a lot of that stuff makes a big deal because eventually, you know, you want to put that on a barge. It’s the most energy efficient way to get it down a river. Put it down there and get it out to the center gulf.”

Egbert says they couldn’t have picked a better location for a new elevator than Henderson County.

“This area is a fantastic area for farmers,” said Egbert. “They’re smart, they understand their crop. They understand what yields the best. They understands when to do things. They understand the market. So, when we were building the facility we were looking for something like that, somewhere that’s been undeserved. We think that the area here in Henderson is been one that’s historically undeserved. There’s just not a whole lot of infrastructure there where we can come in and have a meaningful impact.”

He says what this means for farmers is because of their efficiency, their costs will be smaller.

Along with only one existing grain elevator in Henderson County, this new elevator will give farmers a competitive opportunity to get a higher price for their grain.

The company is seeking a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers to move forward with construction, but hopes to have the facility complete by 2023.

