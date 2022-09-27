Madisonville addresses concerns about water taste

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - After getting several concerns about an earthy water taste, Madisonville city officials say the water is safe to drink.

Despite the taste, they say they have conducted several tests at different locations to determine the water is safe.

Officials say the taste may be unpleasant but is not harmful.

According to city leaders, this is due to the rapidly changing temperatures that are causing changes in Lake Pee Wee.

They are working with the water filtration department to fix the issue quickly.

