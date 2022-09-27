Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Madisonville addresses concerns about water taste

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - After getting several concerns about an earthy water taste, Madisonville city officials say the water is safe to drink.

Despite the taste, they say they have conducted several tests at different locations to determine the water is safe.

Officials say the taste may be unpleasant but is not harmful.

According to city leaders, this is due to the rapidly changing temperatures that are causing changes in Lake Pee Wee.

They are working with the water filtration department to fix the issue quickly.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Donald Vowels
Affidavit: Man facing charges after drinking half pint of whiskey and driving
Authorities investigating deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and school bus in Gibson County.
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
A family in Henderson is working to uncover what happened to their mother, who disappeared more...
Family asking for public’s help finding Henderson woman missing for 16 years

Latest News

Hopkins Co. residents can apply for reimbursement for building materials
Authorities investigating deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and school bus in Gibson County.
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
Green River District reports 282 new COVID cases over last week
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly