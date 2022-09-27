Junior Achievement hosts 21st Enterprise Invitational golf tournament

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana hosted the 21st annual J. A. Free Enterprise Invitational golf tournament.

The annual golf scramble is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The event took place at Victoria National Golf Club.

It consisted of thirty-three teams of four playing 18 holes.

Junior Achievement supports youth by showing them how money, careers and business ownership work so they are ready to own their economic success.

“This event is a wonderful fundraising event to support our mission of inspiring tomorrow’s youth within our fifteen county reach,” said Melissa Bassemier, events and marketing manager at Junior Achievement.

The event also included a celebrity shoot-out contest between Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and UE Men’s Basketball Head Coach David Ragland, where the mayor came out on top.

