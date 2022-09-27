Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Junior Achievement hosts 21st Enterprise Invitational golf tournament

Junior Achievement hosts 21st Enterprise Invitational golf tournament
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana hosted the 21st annual J. A. Free Enterprise Invitational golf tournament.

The annual golf scramble is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The event took place at Victoria National Golf Club.

It consisted of thirty-three teams of four playing 18 holes.

Junior Achievement supports youth by showing them how money, careers and business ownership work so they are ready to own their economic success.

“This event is a wonderful fundraising event to support our mission of inspiring tomorrow’s youth within our fifteen county reach,” said Melissa Bassemier, events and marketing manager at Junior Achievement.

The event also included a celebrity shoot-out contest between Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and UE Men’s Basketball Head Coach David Ragland, where the mayor came out on top.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Donald Vowels
Affidavit: Man facing charges after drinking half pint of whiskey and driving
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing
EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

ISP: Crews called to wreck involving motorcycle & school bus in Gibson Co.
WFIE Traffic Alert
Section of southbound Hwy 41 reopened after morning wreck
Junior Achievement hosts 21st Enterprise Invitational golf tournament
Junior Achievement hosts 21st Enterprise Invitational golf tournament
WFIE Vanderburgh Co.
Water main break impacting some German Township Water customers