EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be performing in Evansville in January.

They are set to play at Victory Theatre on Friday, January 27.

Tickets will be available at the Ford Center ticket office and ticketmaster.com on Friday, September 30.

Organizers say special guest Peter One will also be performing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.