ISP: Crews called to wreck involving motorcycle & school bus in Gibson Co.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police tell us deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a wreck involving a school bus and motorcycle.

Dispatch says that happened near the intersection of State Road 64 and County Road 950 East near Oakland City.

ISP is on its way for reconstruction.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

