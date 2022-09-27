Birthday Club
INDOT announces US 41 southbound exit ramp closure

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek.

Officials say crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue on Wednesday.

The US 41 Pigeon Creek bridge is expected to reopen just before the southbound off-ramp is closed.

Officials with INDOT say this restriction will consist of a concrete wall on one side and a stone shoulder on the other side of the roadway.

Work on the off-ramp is expected to last through November, depending on the weather.

