Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Husband reports wife missing; car found in different state, authorities say

Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is...
Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is currently missing.(Brazoria County Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are working with police in Louisiana to locate a missing junior high school teacher after her car was found in New Orleans.

Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen since.

WVUE reports that the 48-year-old teacher was driving a Lexus RX 300 with Texas license plates, which was recently located in New Orleans.

However, Reynolds was not found with her car, and authorities said the junior high school teacher has not made contact with family or friends since going missing.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said it wasn’t immediately clear if Reynolds has a connection to the New Orleans area.

Reynolds is a teacher at Fairview Junior High in the Alvin Independent School District.

The school district shared the following statement regarding the situation:

“The safety and security of our students and staff are of utmost importance to Alvin ISD. We were made aware that one of our employees, Michelle Reynolds, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Alvin ISD has reached out to the Reynolds family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time. If you have any information, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.”

Alvin is a small town of approximately 27,000 people south of Houston.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Donald Vowels
Affidavit: Man facing charges after drinking half pint of whiskey and driving
Authorities investigating deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and school bus in Gibson County.
Motorcycle driver killed during crash with school bus identified
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
A family in Henderson is working to uncover what happened to their mother, who disappeared more...
Family asking for public’s help finding Henderson woman missing for 16 years

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
California slaying suspect killed in shootout; Amber Alert canceled for daughter
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year
President Joe Biden touts a cost break for seniors on Medicare Part B premiums in 2023. (CNN,...
Biden: Americans won, Big Pharma lost
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Jan. 6 sedition trial underway for Oath Keepers leader
If changes in your sense of smell went along with your COVID-19 infection, health experts say...
Experts say you can retrain your sense smell after COVID