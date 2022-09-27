Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. residents can apply for reimbursement for building materials

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - If you purchased building materials of any kind due to the damage caused by the December 10 tornado in Hopkins County, you could be reimbursed.

Officials with the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee say if you have receipts for building materials, you can come to the office in Dawson Springs and apply for reimbursement.

