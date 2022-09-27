Homeless assistance groups prepare for cold weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With cold weather approaching, homeless assistance groups are preparing for increased need in the homeless community.

At United Caring Services, they always need to stock up early.

“We’re starting to get the word out to stock up on things we need, whether it’s hats and scarves and gloves, and there’s always the basic necessities,” said Executive Director Jason Emmerson.

He said they always need underwear, but any clothing is great.

He said heavy coats are actually avoided because when you’re homeless, you need to wear layers that you can take on and off to adjust to the temperature.

He said they always need socks because their shoes aren’t usually great, which means they always need shoes.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be a polar vortex or if it’s going to be 80 in January,” Emmerson said. “We really have to prepare for all of it because we serve 250 people a day.”

He said helping the homeless requires some public funding, but they mostly rely on donations and good will.

“If you see somebody, just be nice to each other,” he said.

Emmerson said they’re always looking for donations and they often host fundraising events.

You can find their schedule and donating information on their website unitedcaringservices.org.

