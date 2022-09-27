Birthday Club
Henderson City Council discusses feasibility study for potential aquatic center

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners continued the discussion on the proposed aquatic center.

A feasibility study was conducted to see what needs an aquatic center would meet and how the city would pay for it.

Three layout options were presented to the city council; one of which proposed a collaboration with the YMCA. This facility would provide a place for swim lessons, competitive swimming and community exercise.

If an aquatic center is built in Henderson, the study predicts it would be visited roughly 60,000 times a year.

“We find that aquatic facilities are, you know, a quality of life initiative for health and wellness,” said studio director George Deines. “It provides an attractive amenity to the community. It helps bring people in that want to move and live and play here, so an aquatic facility definitely have that type of impact on communities like Henderson.”

Project organizers will be considering input from the city in the next few weeks and add it to the final report.

