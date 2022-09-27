Green River District reports 282 new COVID cases over last week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 282 new COVID-19 infections.

That’s 84 fewer cases than the week prior.

There were 127 in Daviess County, 55 in Ohio County, 48 in Henderson County, 18 in Union County, 16 in Webster County, 13 in McLean County and five in Hancock County.

Officials say there were four COVID-19 deaths. They say three were residents of Ohio County and one from Ohio County.

The newly reported cases were investigated between September 19 and September 25.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.