Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Green River District reports 282 new COVID cases over last week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 282 new COVID-19 infections.

That’s 84 fewer cases than the week prior.

There were 127 in Daviess County, 55 in Ohio County, 48 in Henderson County, 18 in Union County, 16 in Webster County, 13 in McLean County and five in Hancock County.

Officials say there were four COVID-19 deaths. They say three were residents of Ohio County and one from Ohio County.

The newly reported cases were investigated between September 19 and September 25.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Donald Vowels
Affidavit: Man facing charges after drinking half pint of whiskey and driving
Authorities investigating deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and school bus in Gibson County.
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
A family in Henderson is working to uncover what happened to their mother, who disappeared more...
Family asking for public’s help finding Henderson woman missing for 16 years

Latest News

Hopkins Co. residents can apply for reimbursement for building materials
Authorities investigating deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and school bus in Gibson County.
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
Madisonville addresses concerns about water taste