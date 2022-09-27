Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Experts say having a will critical to your family’s future

Only 33% of Americans have an estate plan according to a recent survey from Caring.com
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Having a will is one an overlooked step of life, according to a recent survey from Caring.com. Only 33% of Americans have an estate plan, even though experts said having a will is crucial to successful financial planning.

Patrick Hicks is the head of legal with Trust & Will, an online service that allows you to create estate plans, wills and or trust. Hicks said in the absence of a will family members could be confused or at odds over your estate.

In most states, you can have a will as young as 18 years old. Hicks explained that once you have a will it should be updated it regularly. Changes such as getting married, having a family, or other big life events could alter your plan.

Hicks also pointed out that making a will does not have to be expensive or time consuming. Online sites make it a little bit faster and cheaper, and you can create the estate plans on your own timeframe at sites like Trust and Will or LegalZoom.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Donald Vowels
Affidavit: Man facing charges after drinking half pint of whiskey and driving
Authorities investigating deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and school bus in Gibson County.
Motorcycle driver killed during crash with school bus
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
A family in Henderson is working to uncover what happened to their mother, who disappeared more...
Family asking for public’s help finding Henderson woman missing for 16 years

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida
Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. recalls various ready-to-eat meat products due to possible...
Ready-to-eat meats recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Pro-Moscow officials: One occupied area votes to join Russia
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Danish PM says government views pipeline leaks as ‘deliberate actions’
Electric Car Charger
Electric car charging infrastructure in Ind. gets federal approval