EPD officers and K-9′s participate in 2022 USPCA National Trials
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officers, including the four legged ones, were in Valdosta, Georgia for the 2022 USPCA National Trials.

According to a press release, K-9 teams competed in obedience, agility, suspect search, evidence search, and apprehension work against the very best in the nation.

Officer Reidford and his partner, K-9 Taro placed 17th overall and 4th in combined search work.

Officer Montgomery and his K-9 Doc were less than one point from a perfect suspect search.

