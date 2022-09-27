EPD officers and K-9′s participate in 2022 USPCA National Trials

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officers, including the four legged ones, were in Valdosta, Georgia for the 2022 USPCA National Trials.

According to a press release, K-9 teams competed in obedience, agility, suspect search, evidence search, and apprehension work against the very best in the nation.

Officer Reidford and his partner, K-9 Taro placed 17th overall and 4th in combined search work.

Officer Montgomery and his K-9 Doc were less than one point from a perfect suspect search.

