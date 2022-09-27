Electric car charging infrastructure in Ind. gets federal approval

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved Indiana’s plan to use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program to build out a statewide electric vehicle charging network.

Officials say the plan approval clears the way for the state to work with private and public partners to begin investing nearly $100 million over the next five years to bolster the availability of fast, reliable EV charging infrastructure across the state.

State officials say there are two planned Preliminary Stations along I64, one near the Gibson/Vanderburgh line and one near the Warrick/Spencer line.

It also shows three planned alternate stations , two near the Vanderburgh/Warrick County Line, and one in Gibson County along I-69.

“A robust network of convenient, reliable charging infrastructure is essential to addressing range anxiety for electric vehicle owners,” INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said. “Through the NEVI program, Indiana will work with private and public partners to make strategic investments in charging infrastructure along our highways to support the growing number of EV’s traveling throughout our state.”

Indiana’s plan will invest in at least 44 Level 3 DC-Fast Charge EV charging stations to fully build out the state’s AFC’s.

Officials say once built out, every Hoosier will be within 40 miles of a NEVI-funded charging station.

