EFD gets kits to help children with autism

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Firefighters now have a unique way to support children during disasters.

Fire officials partnered with Evansville resident and founder of “CAMSE Kit”, Kelsey Schapker.

The kits help support children who are on the autism spectrum in the event of a crisis or tragedy.

Schapker says she invented the kits after being involved in an accident with her then non-verbal son.

She says this resource will change first responder experience for the better.

”Child or young adult who is on the autism spectrum or is has a sensory need in anyway may not be able to properly communicate their wants and needs in the event of a crisis or emergency situation. And so these first responders like the Evansville Fire Department will now have the tools that they need to properly communicate,” said Schapker.

The kits contain things like sensory toys, a weighted teddy bear, and pop sickle sticks.

