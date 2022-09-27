Cool, clear and breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear, cool weather will remain the trend for the rest of the workweek, but the remnants of Hurricane Ian may bring some changes this weekend.

We are starting the day with clear skies and temperatures in the 40s, so grab a jacket as you head out the door. This afternoon, our temperatures will climb into the low 70s, but the wind will also pick up, coming from the west-northwest at around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph.

Tonight will be clear and a bit chilly with lows temperatures once again falling into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week. Although our skies will be mostly sunny, a chilly breeze from the north will put our high temperatures in the upper 60s, which is about 10° below average for this time of year. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

As we head into the second half of the week, our winds take a more easterly shift. Thursday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

The wind and rain from Hurricane Ian will begin impacting Florida today and tomorrow. The eye of the storm is expected to make landfall near the Tampa Bay area as a category 3 or category 2 hurricane Thursday morning. Once it makes landfall, Ian will quickly weaken from a hurricane to a tropical storm and then a tropical depression as it moves north-northeast through Florida Thursday and Friday then through Georgia on Saturday and the Carolinas on Sunday.

As the remnants of Hurricane Ian pass to our east-southeast, we will get caught up in the clouds on the outer edges of that storm, leaving us with partly cloudy skies Saturday, Sunday and Monday. A few showers are possible, mainly Saturday night into Sunday, but most of the rain from Ian will miss the Tri-State.

