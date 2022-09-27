Boonville football star Devin Mockobee lights up the gridiron for Purdue in third straight game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Boonville football star running back Devin Mockobee has lit up the college football gridiron as a Purdue Boilermaker as a redshirt freshman.

In his most recent outing, Mockobee had six carries for 37 rushing yards and four catches for 59 receiving yards in the Boilermakers’ 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic.

[Previous Story: Boonville graduate Devin Mockobee scores first career touchdown at Purdue]

The two weeks before that, Mockobee led Purdue in rushing yards against Syracuse (22) and Indiana State (78), scoring a rushing touchdown in each game.

