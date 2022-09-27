Birthday Club
Boonville football star Devin Mockobee lights up the gridiron for Purdue in third straight game

Boonville graduate Devin Mockobee scores first touchdown in college career
Boonville graduate Devin Mockobee scores first touchdown in college career
By Tamar Sher
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Boonville football star running back Devin Mockobee has lit up the college football gridiron as a Purdue Boilermaker as a redshirt freshman.

In his most recent outing, Mockobee had six carries for 37 rushing yards and four catches for 59 receiving yards in the Boilermakers’ 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic.

[Previous Story: Boonville graduate Devin Mockobee scores first career touchdown at Purdue]

The two weeks before that, Mockobee led Purdue in rushing yards against Syracuse (22) and Indiana State (78), scoring a rushing touchdown in each game.

