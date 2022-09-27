Boil advisory issued for section of far west Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with German Township Water District say there is a boil advisory for some customers.

It’s in the following area:

St Phillips Rd, Copperline Rd E and St Philip Rd S

- On Copperline Rd E, and west to Autumn Leaf Dr and east to Posey County Line Rd

- On St Phillips Rd and Boberg Rd, east to Posey County Line Rd

- On St Philip Rd S, and west to Maplewood Dr

Officials say it’s a precautionary measure because of a water main break.

They say repairs have been made.

Officials recommend all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

There will be an update when the advisory is lifted.

