Boil advisory issued for section of far west Vanderburgh Co.

(Source: Pixabay)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with German Township Water District say there is a boil advisory for some customers.

It’s in the following area:

St Phillips Rd, Copperline Rd E and St Philip Rd S

- On Copperline Rd E, and west to Autumn Leaf Dr and east to Posey County Line Rd

- On St Phillips Rd and Boberg Rd, east to Posey County Line Rd

- On St Philip Rd S, and west to Maplewood Dr

Officials say it’s a precautionary measure because of a water main break.

They say repairs have been made.

Officials recommend all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using. 

There will be an update when the advisory is lifted.

USI warns of snakes in the area
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
