Boil advisory issued for section of far west Vanderburgh Co.
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with German Township Water District say there is a boil advisory for some customers.
It’s in the following area:
St Phillips Rd, Copperline Rd E and St Philip Rd S
- On Copperline Rd E, and west to Autumn Leaf Dr and east to Posey County Line Rd
- On St Phillips Rd and Boberg Rd, east to Posey County Line Rd
- On St Philip Rd S, and west to Maplewood Dr
Officials say it’s a precautionary measure because of a water main break.
They say repairs have been made.
Officials recommend all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using.
There will be an update when the advisory is lifted.
