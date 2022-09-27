Birthday Club
August sales report out of Owensboro shows increase in homes sold

By Robinson Miles
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - While many across the country are wary of the housing market, an August sales report out of Owensboro shows the number of homes sold is on the rise.

An Owensboro realtor says despite recent ups and downs in the housing market, things are starting to look a little more normal; including more homes on the market.

Devin Taylor is a realtor and president-elect of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association.

Taylor says being a realtor is a unique job, especially these past few years.

“It’s always changing, it’s never boring, never dull, so every day is different,” said Taylor.

The association’s August sales report shows they sold 182 homes last month compared to 162 the same time last year. This is something they say stands in contrast with national trends.

The report shows the average number of days a house stays on the market has increased as well, something they say is closer to normal. This can lead to more homes on the market, meaning potential homebuyers can take more time deciding and strategizing with their offers.

“As opposed to having to just do whatever it takes to get into a house because there’s so much competition,” said Taylor.

Officials say these trends could affect local sellers as well.

They say sellers shouldn’t worry if their homes doesn’t fly off the market the way they may have in recent years, it may take a bit more time.

“I’ve been doing this long enough to know that that’s more normal, that’s more traditional,” said Taylor. “That’s just kind of the way things typically are.”

The sales report also shows the average cost of a home has gone up, but people are still buying.

Officials with the realtor association say this may be because Owensboro hasn’t had the same dramatic jumps in home prices seen in places around the country, making it an enticing place to buy.

“I think in our area, one of the reasons why we’re not taking a hard dive like some of the other places is we never had a large increase in values over previous years, so we’re just now catching up,” said Taylor.

Officials say if you’re intimidated by home prices or interest rates, you should still consider the value of owning a home versus renting.

