$20 million given to western Ky. to help farmers recover from Dec. 10 tornadoes

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - $20 million is going to western Kentucky to help farmers recover from the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

Officials say the money will be used to build temporary grain storage facilities.

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky directed the Department of Agriculture to release the money.

McConnell says the region lost millions of bushels of grain storage capacity in the storm, threatening this year’s harvest.

