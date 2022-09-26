Birthday Club
Warning: Video shows man throwing dog in Evansville

Warning: Video shows man throwing dog in Evansville (Source: Salvage Candy)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after a dog was thrown and beaten, and it was caught on camera.

A warning - this could be hard to watch

The owners of Salvage Candy in Evansville say it happened Friday night.

The security cameras on their S. Weinbach Ave. business shows a car pull up and throw a bag with a dog inside.

The dog ran back to him. The business owner says he has more video that he didn’t share of the man beating the dog with an umbrella.

The man drove away, leaving the dog behind.

The business owners say the dog had a shock collar they removed. They say a family member has the dog, and he is getting vet care now. They say he intends to keep it.

As for the man caught on video, Animal Control officials say he came forward. We’ve reached out to deputies to see if he’s been charged.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

