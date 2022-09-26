Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch was awarded and recognized as Dispatchers of the Year.

According to its Facebook page, the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association gave out the award at a ceremony in Indianapolis on Friday night.

LT Ryan Bosecker with Scott Township fire & EMS received Fire Officer of the Year.

Fire chief Nick Adams with McCutchanville Volunteer Fire Department was awarded Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.