Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch was awarded and recognized as Dispatchers of the Year.

According to its Facebook page, the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association gave out the award at a ceremony in Indianapolis on Friday night.

LT Ryan Bosecker with Scott Township fire & EMS received Fire Officer of the Year.

Fire chief Nick Adams with McCutchanville Volunteer Fire Department was awarded Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year.

