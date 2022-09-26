Birthday Club
USI warns of snakes in the area

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area.

Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October.

Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.

The school says copperheads are not aggressive, so they will leave you alone if you leave them alone.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

