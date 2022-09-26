UCS renovating men’s night shelter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United Caring Shelter in downtown Evansville is getting a makeover.

Officials with the men’s night shelter say it’s currently being renovated to improve recuperative care and shelter services.

The shelter says they provide up to 56 beds for those who are experiencing homelessness.

Some of the renovations that are happening include a new bedroom, adding electricity for charging stations and new flooring.

Executive director of United Caring, Jason Emmerson says the renovations will make a huge impact on the center and those that use it.

“The respite space we had before was volunteered made several years ago,” Emmerson said. “While it served its purposes, it never really met the need of recuperative care of the people we serve. It didn’t have individual lighting, didn’t have electricity, and didn’t have climate control for that space. "

Officials say renovations are expected to wrap up by the end of October.

