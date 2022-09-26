Birthday Club
Trial date to be vacated in deadly hit & run case

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date set for late October will likely be vacated.

Court records show the defense for Mateo Rodriguez filed a motion to vacate the trial date, and the state does not object.

A judge is taking it under advisement, and a hearing is set for October 3 to discuss it.

Rodriguez is charged in the death of 33-year-old Megan Schaefer.

Police say he stole a car and ran over Schaefer at a gas station at East Franklin Street and Weinbach Avenue.

His charges include murder.

Mateo Rodriguez.
Mateo Rodriguez.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

