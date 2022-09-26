Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 6

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week six.

Isaac King, RB, Carmi: King was the go-to guy for the Bulldogs in week six. He had 28 rushes for 244 yards and a touchdown. He also had one catch for 24 yards in Carmi’s 38-12 win over Fairfield to hold onto the Bulldogs unbeaten streak.

Reece Wilder, RB, Boonville: Wilder had 21 rushes for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the Pioneers 32-20 win over Mount Vernon. With Wilder’s help, Boonville advanced to 4-2 heading into week seven.

Roland Vera Jr., QB/WR/S, Reitz: Vera is lighting up the stat sheet under center as he fills in for the Panthers regular starter, Ben Davies. The junior piled on 169 yards rushing, 58 yards passing, and three rushing touchdowns in the Panthers’ 41-10 win over Castle.

Nathan Hurt, QB, South Spencer: Hurt completed 16-of-21 passes for 210 yards, 14 rushes for 115 yards and four total touchdowns (two running, two passing) for the Rebels in their 34-21 win over Forest Park.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday on any 14 News stream of the new Touchdown Live “In The Huddle” preview show starting at 7 p.m. CT.

The winner will also be announced on 14 Sports at 10 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Viewers can watch Touchdown Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m. (WFIE)

