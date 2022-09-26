Salvation Army holding hygiene collection drive
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville is holding a hygiene collection drive.
That’s going on from September 16 to November 11.
Officials are asking for the following items.
- Socks
- Toilet paper
- Two-in-one shampoo and conditioner
- Gloves
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
You can drop those items off at the Salvation Army’s location at 1040 North Fulton Avenue.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.