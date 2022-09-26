Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Salvation Army holding hygiene collection drive

(Gnatiuk | Envato)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville is holding a hygiene collection drive.

That’s going on from September 16 to November 11.

Officials are asking for the following items.

  • Socks
  • Toilet paper
  • Two-in-one shampoo and conditioner
  • Gloves
  • Toothbrush
  • Toothpaste

You can drop those items off at the Salvation Army’s location at 1040 North Fulton Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
Police: Suspicious circumstance leads to three drug arrests at Evansville motel
Police: Suspicious circumstance leads to three drug arrests at Evansville motel
Donald Vowels
Affidavit: Man facing charges after drinking half pint of whiskey and driving
EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing
EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing
Princeton welcomes home WNBA champion Jackie Young
Princeton welcomes home WNBA champion Jackie Young

Latest News

Jeremy Messamore.
Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman in Madisonville
USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Public to share opinions on improvements to KY 54
No one hurt in weekend house fire.
No one hurt in weekend house fire