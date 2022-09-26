Salvation Army holding hygiene collection drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville is holding a hygiene collection drive.

That’s going on from September 16 to November 11.

Officials are asking for the following items.

Socks

Toilet paper

Two-in-one shampoo and conditioner

Gloves

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

You can drop those items off at the Salvation Army’s location at 1040 North Fulton Avenue.

