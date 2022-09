OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The public can share opinions on expected improvements to Kentucky 54 in Ohio County.

There’s a public meeting Monday from 5 to 7.

That’s at the Jack and Joan Edge Community Center on West Main Street in Fordsville.

Officials say they are planning to improve traffic flow on 54 from Kentucky 1700 to Marsh Lane.

