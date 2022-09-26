Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

No one hurt in weekend house fire

No one hurt in weekend house fire
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters with the Greenville Fire Department were called to a house fire Saturday.

They say it happened on Ash Street just inside the Central City limits.

Greenville fire officials say they were called out to help.

Officials say it started as a grease fire and caught the kitchen on fire.

Officials say there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
Police: Suspicious circumstance leads to three drug arrests at Evansville motel
Police: Suspicious circumstance leads to three drug arrests at Evansville motel
EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing
EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing
Donald Vowels
Affidavit: Man facing charges after drinking half pint of whiskey and driving
Princeton welcomes home WNBA champion Jackie Young
Princeton welcomes home WNBA champion Jackie Young

Latest News

Public to share opinions on improvements to KY 54
Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year
Monday Sunrise Headlines 9/26
Monday Sunrise Headlines
No one hurt in weekend house fire.
No one hurt in weekend house fire