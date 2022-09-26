No one hurt in weekend house fire.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters with the Greenville Fire Department were called to a house fire Saturday.

They say it happened on Ash Street just inside the Central City limits.

Greenville fire officials say they were called out to help.

Officials say it started as a grease fire and caught the kitchen on fire.

Officials say there were no injuries reported.

