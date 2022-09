EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new pizza shop is set to open on Evansville’s west side on Monday.

Harmony Pizza is hosting their grand opening at 4 p.m.

The new pizza shop is located at the corner of Harmony Way and Maryland Street, which is the former home of Twisted Tomato and Stan’s Una Pizza.

