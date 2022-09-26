Birthday Club
Mother told officers she drank a 12-pack before driving with 3 children, authorities say

Samantha Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.
By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A mother who allegedly told officers she drank “approximately a 12-pack” before driving with three children in a vehicle is facing charges, according to a criminal complaint filed by the State of West Virginia.

Officers said they immediately smelled alcohol when they pulled over Samantha Jones, 32, for a welfare check. They said Jones had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

The criminal complaint states Jones told officers she was “coming from a friend’s house” and had “a little bit” to drink before driving. Eventually, she told officers she drank “approximately a 12-pack,” the complaint added.

The court documents state Jones failed three sobriety tests and had a BAC of 0.195 after being taken to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
Donald Vowels
Affidavit: Man facing charges after drinking half pint of whiskey and driving
EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing
Police: Suspicious circumstance leads to three drug arrests at Evansville motel
Princeton welcomes home WNBA champion Jackie Young
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path: From Yale to jail
Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman in Madisonville
Firefighters investigating 2 Muhlenberg Co. fires
