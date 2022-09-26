Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines 9/26
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Florida is preparing for the big storm. Ian just strengthened into a hurricane.

Authorities say a man remains in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Owensboro. It happened on U.S. 60 west Friday morning.

Princeton’s Jackie Young is back in town after her recent WNBA win and a whole community is rallying behind her.

Mater Dei brought the hype for week four of Sunrise School Spirit. This week, we’ll head to Warrick County to see what they have in store for us.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

