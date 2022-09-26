Birthday Club
Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman in Madisonville

Jeremy Messamore.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after officers say she was stabbed Friday evening in Madisonville.

Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Alison Avenue for an assault report.

When arriving, officers say the suspect, 49-year-old Jeremy Messamore, waved them down.

He was detained while authorities went inside to find the victim with a stab wound.

Officers say she had a deep stab wound close to her armpit.

They say there was a bloody kitchen knife on the countertop.

According to a police report, a witness told police Messamore and the victim were having a conservation when he took his plate to the sink, grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim.

When talking with Messamore, officials say he was mad at the victim because she was high.

He also said the victim allegedly pulled the knife on him and he turned the knife around, stabbing her in the process.

Messamore was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on an assault charge.

