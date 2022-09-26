Breezy, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple of cold fronts swept out the record high temps from last week as temperataures drop below normal this week. Mostly sunny and breezy during the afternoon as high temps drop into the lower 70s. Northwest winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour this afternoon. Tonight, clear and colder as lows sink into the mid-40s.

Tuesday, sunny skies and breezy during the afternoon as high temps remain below normal in the lower 70s. Tuesday night, clear and cold as low temperatures cascade into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, sunny to mostly sunny and cooler as high temps drop into the upper 60s. However, the winds will be lighter during the afternoon.

