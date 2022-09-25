USI Volleyball swept by Tennessee Tech in OVC Action

COOKEVILLE, TN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (0-13, 0-2 OVC) watched Tennessee Tech University (5-9, 2-0 OVC) put on an offensive clinic this afternoon at Eblen Center as the Screaming Eagles lose its second straight Ohio Valley Conference match, 3-0 (21-25, 21-25, 13-25).

Strategic runs by the Golden Eagles cost USI the opening set, falling 25-21. The Eagles stayed within four points early before a pair of TTU errors and a service ace from sophomore outside/right side hitter Abby Bednar (Chagrin Falls, Ohio) knotted the game up at nine before another couple of Golden Eagles errors and a kill from junior outside/right side hitter/setter Katherine Koch (Belleville, Illinois) put USI up, 12-10. TTU stormed back to score seven of the next nine points to regain the lead. The Eagles were able to tie the set again, this time with five TTU attacking errors. The Golden Eagles made up for their mistakes, scoring four straight and taking the victory. USI’s offense struggled in the opening frame, tallying six kills and a negative .026 hitting percentage due to seven errors.

Despite putting up improving offensive numbers, the Eagles lost their second straight set, 25-21. USI held a small lead throughout the beginning of the frame, nabbing seven kills in their first 10 points to take a 10-8 advantage. Kills from Koch and junior outside hitter Leah Anderson (Bloomington, Illinois) pushed the Eagles’ lead to three before TTU scored three straight to erase the deficit. With USI holding an 18-17 lead, the Golden Eagles went on a 5-0 stint to take the lead and not give it up. Sophomore outside/right side hitter Evie Duncan (Evansville, Indiana) kept USI in the game, nabbing a late kill before TTU sealed the set with back-to-back points. The Eagles recorded bigger offensive stats in the second frame, adding 15 kills and an impressive .342 attacking percentage.

The third frame ended in a 25-13 win for the Golden Eagles, handing USI its 10th straight set loss. The Eagles held an early 8-5 lead before TTU went on a match-deciding 11-0 run that put them up 16-8. The Eagles tallied just five more points in the set, just three points provided by the offense. USI had eight kills and a .206 hitting percentage compared to TTU’s match-high 18 kills and a .395 attacking percentage.

Duncan issued a career-high nine kills to lead the Eagles offensively while Anderson and Bednar added eight and seven kills, respectively. Koch dished out 22 assists as sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Anna Ballengee (Avon, Indiana) earned 11 digs. Bednar was the lone Eagle to record an ace while Anderson and sophomore middle hitter Paris Downing (Avon, Indiana) tallied two blocks each.

As a team, the Eagles nabbed 29 kills, 24 assists, and a single ace while adding 43 digs and three blocks. TTU recorded 45 kills, 42 assists, and nine aces while dishing out 63 digs and four blocks.

NEXT UP FOR THE EAGLES:

The Eagles continue conference play on Tuesday when they face Eastern Illinois University at Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana. This will be the first matchup between USI and EIU in program history.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.