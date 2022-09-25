Susan G. Komen 25th Anniversary Evansville More Than Pink Walk underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breast cancer organization, Susan G. Komen is holding its 25th anniversary More Than Pink Walk at Eastland Mall.

According to a press release, that event began at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say Hope Village is offering special gifts and prizes for survivors, and those living with Metastatic breast cancer at the walk.

Officials also say proceeds from the walk will advance Komen’s mission by funding research and providing direct support to people facing breast cancer now.

For those who are interested in donating, you can visit their website here.

