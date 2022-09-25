Police: Suspicious circumstance leads to three drug arrests at Evansville motel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people are in custody after police say a suspicious circumstance led to drug arrests late Friday night.

According to the Evansville Police Department, a maid reported to dispatch about seeing a lot of blood inside a room at the Arrowhead Motel, which is located along Old Business 41.

Police say officers found two men, identified as Derrick Davis and Xavier Thompson, as well as two women, identified as Brittani Meredith and Amber Walsh.

EPD officials say Meredith shared a fake identity and grabbed a bag and cigarettes before leaving the room. Officers then searched the bag and found 6.5 grams of methamphetamine inside.

After a thorough search of the room, police say they discovered other drug paraphernalia and .01 grams of marijuana.

Davis, Thompson and Meredith are being held at the Vanderburgh County Detention Center on a lengthy list of drug-related charges. Police say Walsh was cited for visiting a common nuisance and then later released.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.