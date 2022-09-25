KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a closure along KY 2181 in Hancock County.

According to a press release, that closure is expected to happen Sept. 26. The work is scheduled to be completed on the same day.

Officials say the closure is to allow the replacement of a cross drain at KY 2181.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Officials say there will be no through traffic or marked detours.

They say no drivers will be allowed to drive through the work zone.

