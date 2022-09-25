KWC Women’s Soccer earns first-ever Victory over Malone

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan women’s soccer got out to an early lead against the Malone Pioneers and never looked back, holding on for a 2-0 victory.

With the win the Panthers move to 2-6 (1-4 G-MAC), while Malone falls to 1-3-3 (0-2-3 G-MAC).

Kentucky Wesleyan started off strong, controlling the game from the opening kickoff. After Ashlyn Payton forced a turnover in the midfield, Chloe Hinchcliffe sent a perfect pass to the feet of Bree Owen, who put the ball in the back of the net for the opening goal of the game. The rest of the half was played in the midfield and Wesleyan went into the break up 1-0.

Malone outshot the Panthers 10-5 in the second half, but Elizabeth Burns made five big saves in goal to keep the shutout. Wesleyan added an insurance goal late when Natalie Hinchcliffe saw a deflected ball fall perfectly to her feet just a few feet in front of the net. After Hinchcliffe’s second goal of the season, Wesleyan held the Pioneers to just one shot in the final eight minutes to hold on the for the victory.

Despite falling, Malone led the Panthers in both shots (18-10) and shots-on-goal (9-4). Elizabeth Burns made nine saves in the game, giving her 19 over her past two games. Bree Owen’s goal was her fifth of the season, while Hinchcliffe added her second. Natalie Hinchcliffe led the way with five total shots in the game, with three coming on goal.

The Panther’s next contest will take place next Wednesday when they head to Ashland, Ohio to take on the Ashland Eagles. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

