KWC Men’s soccer nets 3-game winning streak, with big win over Malone

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - After taking down Malone 2-1 last week, the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s soccer team did it again on Saturday, this time winning by a 4-1 score. Wesleyan now has six wins on the season, their most wins since 2014. This is also their best nine-game start since their 7-1-1 start to the 1987 season.

KWC moves to 6-2-1 (3-1-1 G-MAC) while Malone falls to 2-7 (0-5 G-MAC).

Despite what ended up to be a comfortable win, Malone led 1-0 early on. The Pioneer’s Alex Bibza scored in the eighth minute of play to give his squad the early lead. Good fortune for the Panthers led to a tie game, as just a few minutes later Malone would score an own goal to even things up. Near the end of the half, Declan Sandifer drove down the line and slotted in a perfect pass to Maxten Miller, who put it in to give KWC a 2-1 lead at the break.

The second half was all Calum Newson. He scored his eighth goal of the season on a solo breakaway just 40 seconds into the half, then added another one to his season tally 10 minutes later off the assist from Theo White. A huge penalty kick save in the 65th minute from Arthur Hill stopped any possible Malone momentum, and Wesleyan cruised for the 4-1 victory.

Malone led the way in shots (20-16), but Wesleyan managed to put more on frame (9-8). After being outshot 12-4 in the opening half, Wesleyan put up 12 shots of their own in the second half.

Calum Newson led the team with four shots, including three on goal. Newson’s 23 points (9 goals, 5 assists) are the most a Panther has had in a season since Christakis Agisilaou notched 31 (14 goals, 3 assists) in 2014. Arthur Hill made four saves in the game, while Hannes Nilsson made three.

Men’s soccer will travel to Ashland, Ohio on Wednesday for an important matchup with the Eagles, who have also won three in a row. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

