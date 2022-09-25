KWC Football falls on the road at William Jewell

LIBERTY, MO. (WFIE) - After getting their first win of the season last week, the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers struggled Saturday against William Jewell, scoring only three points in the second half en-route to a 24-17 loss.

William Jewell now moves to 1-3 (0-0 GLVC) while the Panthers fall to 1-3 (0-2 G-MAC).

William Jewell started out hot, taking back the opening kickoff 62 yards to give them great field position from the jump. The Cardinals took advantage, eventually working their way down to the two yard line where they would punch it in for the game’s opening points. After a Wesleyan three and out, William Jewell came back and scored on their next drive to go up 14-0 after one.

The second quarter belonged to the Panthers, as they capped a 75 yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Christian Arrambide to David Florence. After a big sack from Keon McGhee on the Cardinal’s next drive, the Panthers got the ball back with all the momentum going their way. Wesleyan used that momentum to march 69 yards up the field, where Arrambide would connect with Florence again for the Panther’s second touchdown of the day. Thanks to a missed field goal by the Cardinals, the teams went into the half locked at 14 apiece.

Wesleyan opened the third quarter strong, forcing a three-and-out on WJC’s opening drive. On William’s Jewell’s second drive, Nicholas Haddock blocked a field goal to keep the game tied at 14. Continuing his strong season, Blake Vivrette kicked a 48 yard field goal near the end of the quarter to give Wesleyan a 17-14 lead after three. Vivrette’s field goal ranks third longest all time in school history.

William Jewell took advantage of Panther miscues in the fourth quarter, as a missed field goal and an interception from Wesleyan gave the Cardinals an opening to take the lead. WJC scored with one minute remaining in the game to go up 24-17. Wesleyan had a chance at the end, making it all the way to the William Jewell six yard line. Two breakups from WJC’s Sean Mitchell on KWC’s final two passes sealed the win for the Cardinals.

Christian Arrambide went 24-for-51 with 308 yards and two touchdowns. David Florence caught six passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Brennen McGuire led the Panthers with eight receptions for 87 yards. Jatorian Dillard ran for 49 yards in the loss.

Ramond Jackson continued with his strong season, tallying nine total tackles. Jalen Humphrey added five tackles, an 11-yard sack, and one QB hurry.

Blake Vivrette not only hit a 48-yard field goal, but averaged 41.5 yards/punt.

Kentucky Wesleyan will be back at home next weekend as they host Hillsdale for Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

