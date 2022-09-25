Birthday Club
Evansville health leaders host community mental health fair

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mental health is something that’s important for everyone, and something that shouldn’t be overlooked.

This is why Mental Health Matters in Evansville continued its series of community mental health fairs and forums. Saturday was another mental health fair at the CK Newsome Center, which was free and open to the public.

Saturday’s event marked National Recovery Month, and it featured a town hall session, discussion about trauma, grief and loss, as well as a forum on addiction and recovery.

“So we’re wanting to continue the conversations that break down the stigmas of mental health care in particular,” said Dr. Thomas Stratton, who’s part of the organizing team with Mental Health Matters. “This proceeds from the assumption that health care is a human right, and that mental health is part of health care.”

The actual Mental Health Fair in the large gym featured many organizations on hand from across the community that provides mental care equity and support.

